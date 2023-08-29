Live: Tuesday updates on the NWT’s wildfire crisis

The Hay River and Fort Smith fires remain out of control, have not grown significantly closer to either town.

In Yellowknife, the fires are now classified as “being held” and the city is beginning to initiate plans to recall some critical staff.

Throughout Tuesday, we’re bringing you updates on this page about the territory’s wildfire crisis: the fires themselves, how governments are responding, and supports for people displaced from their homes.

Read our quick summary of wildfire threat to get the latest on the fires in less than a minute of reading. And remember to bookmark our homepage for all of our coverage in one place.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Live text reporter: Sarah Pruys in Calgary.

7:54 – Highway 1 currently closed from the NWT-Alberta border to kilometre 84. Definitely check the NWT Highway Conditions map before going anywhere as the highway has been closing regularly due to wildfires in the South Slave.

7:28 – From Hannah Paulson: Indigenous leaders are worried for people “falling through the cracks” in an evacuation that they say took place without their involvement.

6:35 – Monfwi MLA Jane Weyallon Armstrong wants to change territorial legislation so Indigenous governments must be consulted during emergencies.

6:25 – Good morning from Calgary! To start us off this morning is a new story from Emily about how Edmonton’s Pakistani community is at the heart of a food drive providing hundreds of meals to NWT evacuees each day.