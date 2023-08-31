Live: Thursday updates on the NWT’s wildfire crisis

Yellowknife’s re-entry plan has been postponed, evacuees face increased financial pressure and even evacuee meme accounts aren’t safe.

On Thursday, we’re providing rolling updates as the NWT’s wildfire crisis evolves.

A day earlier, high winds forecast this weekend forced a “pause” of Yellowknife’s reopening plan over fears the highways will not be safe for travel. (Worries continue about a supposed convoy heading for the city, too, although whether that convoy actually exists is an open question.)

Meanwhile, the NWT government has gone back on a financial pledge to Fort Smith residents and declined to cover the fares of people who booked scheduled flights to escape Yellowknife. Even its travel funding for people who drove comes with more caveats than initially advertised.

Some people have told us this may be the end of the line for them in the NWT. Others are describing a personal financial crisis unfolding.

But there are moments of hope, too, like the arrival of evacuee newborns amid the maelstrom. On Instagram, @yellowknifememes (briefly) had people smiling and may yet rise again.

Reporters working on our continuing coverage are Ollie Williams, Emily Blake, Sarah Pruys, Megan Miskiman, Chloe Williams, Aastha Sethi, Simona Rosenfield, Bill Braden and Hannah Paulson.

7:30 – Yellowknife’s evacuation, with foster families and social workers each facing daunting challenges, tested the limits of Child and Family Services. Bill Braden looked into this for us.

7:18 – This wildfire season is costing the NWT government $100 million or more, and that sense of financial crisis is trickling down to the individual level. Some evacuees told my colleague Simona they’re facing some pretty dire circumstances.

“I am very grateful for the help that I’ve received, and I’m very grateful to the people of Alberta,” said one evacuee. “But I really do think there are a ton of people like me who are falling through the cracks and who are looking at the impending date of September 1, thinking: ‘My God, what do I do?’”

7:07 – Canada Post just said it’ll offer free mail forwarding to NWT residents for up to the next year. Sign up by September 29 if you want it.

“By registering, Canada Post will be able to ship mail to a different address selected by the customer. This can be done on a short-term basis or for longer periods, even if the address is temporary,” the corporation stated.

If you’re an evacuee and have already paid for this since evacuating, you can contact Canada Post to get a refund.

6:58 – The extent to which a “Yellowknife convoy” actually exists is an open question, but the city’s mayor, taking no chances, politely asked them not to bother. Here’s what she told me last night.

6:48 – Our live video morning show is coming up at 8am. You can read yesterday’s live text updates here if you missed them or just want to relive how it feels to watch a re-entry plan and a meme account slip from your grasp in one day.

6:45 – Hello! It’s Ollie. We’re back, and there’s a lot to catch up on.