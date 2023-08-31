Inuvik schools enter lockdown over ‘social media threats’

Inuvik’s East Three Secondary School said on Thursday morning it had entered a lockdown that police attributed to threats on social media.

Writing on its Facebook page, the school said the lockdown applied to both the secondary school and elementary school sites.

“The RCMP are assessing the situation and we will update everyone before noon today,” the school wrote just before 8:15am.

In a brief statement by email, an RCMP spokesperson told Cabin Radio: “The schools have initiated their own lockdown procedures based on information that they received. The RCMP have been contacted to follow up on threats that have been made over social media.

“We do not believe that this is an active threat and we did not direct the lockdown. This situation is unfolding so once I have more information, we will put something out.”

According to the secondary school’s academic calendar, Thursday marked the beginning of the school year. Students were expected back for 8:30am.

The school’s previous academic year ended in June with an 18-year-old student being arrested and charged over a separate incident, in which police said the person “threatened to carry out an act of violence at the school.”

