RCMP seize crack cocaine, handgun in Inuvik

RCMP in Inuvik say they have charged a man from Edmonton after a traffic stop and search of an apartment resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine and a handgun.

In a Thursday press release, RCMP said officers initially arrested the 28-year-old, who was the subject of an arrest warrant, after conducting a traffic stop on August 17. During a search of the man, RCMP allege they located 13 grams of crack cocaine and approximately $500 in cash.

The man, who police did not name, was released on charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and failing to comply with court conditions.

On Thursday, RCMP said, officers received a complaint alleging that a man was armed with a handgun inside an apartment. They attended the location and arrested the same man.

Police alleged a search of the man resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine while officers located a further 110 grams of crack cocaine, scales, packaging materials and a handgun during a search of the apartment.

RCMP said the man was charged with additional drug offences and three firearms-related charges.

Police said he has been remanded into custody and will be transferred to a correctional centre in the south as the North Slave Correctional Complex has been closed due to the evacuation order in Yellowknife.

“The drugs and firearm seized during the course of this investigation represents a significant disruption in the local drug trade,” Inuvik Detachment Commander, Sergeant Jesse Aubin, was quoted as saying. “The Inuvik detachment remains committed to combatting the distribution of these harmful substances in our community.”

RCMP in Inuvik are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (867) 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1 (800) 222-8477.