Live: Experts take evacuees’ questions amid Friday wind fears

There is concern on Friday that an “extreme wind event” could test firefighters’ efforts to hold back wildfires outside Hay River and Fort Smith.

While fires outside Yellowknife are no longer considered out of control, wind there too are likely to “put pressure on crews and defences” according to the NWT’s wildfire agency.

Gusts of 60 km/h or more are expected across the southern half of the territory.

At 8am on Friday, Mornings at the Cabin – our live video morning show, broadcast through a Facebook profile to avoid Meta's news ban – features the GNWT Emergency Management Organization's Jay Boast and NWT Fire's Mike Westwick.

9:47 – We’ve heard from some worried evacuees in Edmonton who say their hotel stays are ending today and they haven’t yet gotten an extension. We’re working to get some answers.

Yellowknife City Councillor Garett Cochrane says he spoke with the Red Cross who said people should hear from them today about an extension until September 9. If you do not hear from the Red Cross today, he recommends not checking out and heading to the EXPO Centre for help.

9:23 – For evacuees in Calgary, the Ahmadiyya Muslim community is hosting a BBQ on Sunday. If you plan on attending you can sign up here, and indicate if you need help with transportation.

9:18 – For NWT evacuees in Red Deer, the city says it has new restaurant and hotel vouchers available at the Dawe Reception Centre for those needing to extend their stay.

“Hang in there, we got you!”

8:59 – This morning’s sunrise over the Dehcho in Fort Simpson.

8:56 – The word from Hay River just now via Mike Westwick: “We have the visibility this morning to hit this fire in Hay River hard from the air, and we’re going to do so aggressively so long as visibility allows.” (Sound of Ewoks cheering from the ground.)

8:49 – Need some help with gas? Makerspace YK says it has received $20,000 from United Way NWT and with the support of Northern Mosaic Network it will be destributing $100 gas cards to NWT evacuees.

Those in need are asked to fill out an application before midnight on Sunday. As there are limited funds, Makerspace says it may not be able to send gift cards to all applicants.

It is asking those who apply to be patient, as the effort is being run by a small team of volunteers.

8:21 – RCMP have released their latest overnight report.

Police received one call for service in Yellowknife that was non-criminal in nature. RCMP says there were no confirmed reports of break and enters and officers continue to patrol the city, Ndilǫ, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail.

In Fort Smith RCMP say heavy smoke prevented patrols by aircraft. Conditions will be evaluated throughout the day to see if a flight is possible while a permanent return of officers to the town will be re-evaluated following this weekend.

There were no calls for service in Hay River. Officers continue to patrol the town and Kátł’odeeche First Nation. Their continued presence in the community will be assessed in light of the weather forecast for this weekend.

8:07 – From today’s live morning show NWT Fire’s Mike Westwick says the forecast is still for pretty significant wind events in Hay River, Fort Smith and Yellowknife. He says teams have been doing a lot of work to protect communities from these conditions.

We’ll be providing updates on the wildfire situation across the territory here.

This morning's live show is about to begin. Tune in on Facebook to hear NWT Fire's Mike Westwick and Jay Boast with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs answer questions about wildfires and the plan to bring people home.

I’ll be joining later for a pop culture quiz with a chilly theme.

7:57 – For folks in Edmonton a benefit concert called NWT Fest is set to take place in Borden Park on Sunday. NWT residents can attend free of charge.

The event is set to begin at 2pm. The musical lineup features State of the Art, Dylan Farrell, Leela Gilday, Ian Rossiter and the Hot Club of Zama, Usual Suspects and Celeigh Cardinal.

7:28 – We heard a lot about the NWT government’s disaster assistance policy yesterday afternoon. What is disaster assistance, and when should you make a claim for wildfire damage? Here’s a quick guide.

7:18 – Dene National Chief Gerald Antoine is calling for a coordinated response between the GNWT, Canadian Red Cross, municipal governments, host jurisdictions and the Akaitcho, Tłı̨chǫ, Dehcho, Sahtu, Gwich’in, Métis and Inuvialuit leaders to address challenges with the return of evacuated NWT residents.

“The process of the evacuation of residents from Denendeh have been likened to the forceful removal and displacement of Indigenous persons since contact with colonizers,” Chief Antoione was quoted as saying. “Many have been herded like livestock without communication, and information. Some have been without basics like food, and safe shelter and are under great financial stress. Many with health and wellness issues have also not been supported resulting in persons being further displaced and missing.”

He said there is a need for transparent, clear processes for communities and regional governments and agencies to have a coordinated list of everyone who is displaced, where they are, and a detailed plan of how they will be returned home.

7:03 – NWT Fire’s Mike Westwick and the GNWT’s Jay Boast will be on our live video morning show from 8am. If you have questions about the plan to bring people home safely or the wildfire situation today, let Ollie know by email and we’ll see what answers we can get.

7:02 – Starting off the morning with some good news, NWT Fire says the Jean Marie River wildfire, fire FS028, is now under control. Crews continued working on the perimeter on Thursday.