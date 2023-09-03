In pictures: Fort Simpson celebrates end of summer with street festival

As autumn nears, residents of Fort Simpson took to the street to celebrate one of the final weekends of the summer.

The End of Summer Street Festival, organized by the people behind the winter Beavertail Jamboree, featured vendors, live music, a 50/50 raffle, bingo, face-painting and even a bouncy castle.

Johnny Landry performs at the End of Summer Street Festival in Fort Simpson. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

People formed a dance circle at the festival. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

“With the season we’re having, we thought we’d generate some community spirit in the region,” said Mike Squirrel, one of the organizers.

“We wanted to put something back into the community to say thank you.”

He said in the 30 years he’s lived in Fort Simpson, this is the first street festival he has seen held in the community.

Kids enjoy a bouncy castle. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Jonathan Antoine plays at the festival. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Vegetables for sale at the End of Summer Street Festival in Fort Simpson. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

“I was pretty pleased with the turnout,” Squirrel said. “It was nice to see everybody.”

The Beavertail Jamboree is a winter carnival known as “the coolest celebration in the Dehcho,” held every March. It features events such as snow drag races, fireworks, performances, and traditional activities.

Handmade earrings were among the items for sale at the festival. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

People enjoy the vendors and the sunshine at the street festival. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio