Live: Sunday updates on the NWT’s wildfire crisis

Hay River and Fort Smith fire crews must go again on Sunday after a challenging two days, though the weather is expected to be more helpful.

Meanwhile, the plan to bring Yellowknifers back home from Wednesday onward continues to evolve, and some essential workers are preparing to journey back north on Monday and Tuesday.

We are not the government but we will try to get you an answer if you ask us a question and we think the answer would help a sizeable number of evacuees

To ask a question, email us here

To tell us about someone amazing who deserves a shoutout for what they're doing or did, email us here

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Fort Simpson.

Thanks to Lady Slipper Lodge for hosting our Fort Simpson team!

9:37 – A window into life in Fort Simpson right now, one of the few southern NWT communities not being actively pursued by a wildfire.

Emily went to yesterday’s street festival in the village. Take a look at photos. “With the season we’re having, we thought we’d generate some community spirit,” said Mike Squirrel, one of the organizers.

9:07 – Saturday proved to be a more challenging firefighting day in the South Slave than had been expected. Here’s the latest, as of about 10pm last night, from crews in Fort Smith and Hay River.

8:57 – Highways update: Highway 1 is open this morning, according to the highway conditions map, but the advice this weekend is to only travel if you absolutely must. Highway 7 remains closed south of Fort Liard.

8:55 – Coming up (as I eat breakfast, prepared by the magical Mike at Lady Slipper Lodge), we’ll check on the latest wildfire reports that came in late last night.

We also have some great reporting coming up, and those will roll out as the morning continues on our website. I’ll point out new stories here.

8:52 – It’s been raining in Fort Simpson and I’ve seen video of some fairly heavy rain in Hay River this morning. Have some of that. Good morning!