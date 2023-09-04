Inuvik RCMP appeal for help finding 37-year-old man

Police in Inuvik have issued a public appeal for help locating a 37-year-old said not to have been seen since Sunday evening.

Curtis Taylor was seen leaving Inuvik’s hospital at 11:30pm that night and was expected to return but has not been seen since, RCMP stated in a Monday press release.

RCMP said they are “looking to confirm his well-being.”

Taylor was described by police as 5 ft 11 in with black hair and brown eyes. He left the hospital wearing a hospital gown and jeans. He is reported to have a cut on his forehead.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact RCMP at 867-777-1111 or leave a message online.