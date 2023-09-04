Fire destroys Aklavik’s community wellness office, RCMP say

RCMP in Aklavik say a fire has completely destroyed the Mackenzie Delta hamlet’s community wellness office.

Video from the scene on Saturday morning showed the building fully engulfed in flames.

According to RCMP, the building was not occupied at the time of the fire. Firefighters attended and attempted to stop the fire spreading.

The blue duplex that housed the community wellness office is next to the RCMP detachment and the officers’ homes, all of which were temporarily evacuated while firefighting efforts continued.

Police say the fire was not considered suspicious.