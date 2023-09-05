Field Law launches 2023 community fund program

Field Law has opened the application process for its 11th annual community fund program.

The law firm says the funding supports organizations and projects in the NWT and Alberta that make communities better places.

Eligible programs and ideas in the NWT could receive up to $15,000. In total, $75,000 is available this year, with $30,000 designated for each of southern and northern Alberta.

Field Law says it particularly encourages causes that support education, healthcare, at-risk youth, homelessness, women’s organizations, diversity, equality, sports, and arts and culture to apply.

Applications are also sought from organizations affected by NWT wildfires and evacuations, or who are supporting evacuees or recovery efforts.

“The Field Law Community Fund Program allows us to support change-makers and those bringing innovative ideas forward in support of the community,” Jeremiah Kowalchuk, Field Law managing partner, was quoted as saying.

“The organizations and ideas that have been supported in the past have had measurable and ongoing impacts in our community. As the community recovers from the wildfires and evacuations, we look forward to supporting some amazing programs again in 2023.”

Charitable organizations, community associations and individuals have until October 2 to apply.

From October 5, residents in Alberta and the NWT will be able to vote on their favourite ideas. Funding recipients will be decided through a combination of public voting and a judging panel.