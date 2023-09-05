Power outage hits gas service in Fort Providence

The Big River Service Centre says fuel will be unavailable while there is a power outage in Fort Providence.

The gas station, a key point in the journey home for hundreds of essential workers driving back to Yellowknife, posted about the power outage on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, saying it was expected to last for several hours.

Northland Utilities confirmed the power outage to Cabin Radio by email, as well as in a tweet stating a crew had been notified and was responding.

Photos posted on social media appeared to show a transport truck had hit several power poles in the community. Northland Utilities confirmed the outage was caused by a transport truck.

The utility said it “may take awhile until power is fully restored” and it would post updates on X or Twitter and Facebook.

RCMP were not immediately available for comment.

Big River is one of three options for gas in Fort Providence, but all three – including the Northern store and Snowshoe Inn cardlock – are likely to be affected by a power outage.

Most evacuees returning from Alberta by car are expected to pass through the community on Wednesday or later. Yellowknife formally reopens to residents from Wednesday at noon.