Inuvik man found unharmed after days-long search

RCMP in Inuvik say a man who was the subject of significant search efforts since Sunday has been found and is safe.

Curtis Taylor was the subject of a public appeal by police on Monday. RCMP said he had gone missing after last being seen leaving the hospital at 11:30pm on Sunday.

In a second news release on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said they remained concerned for the 37-year-old’s safety and encouraged residents to check their properties for any sign of him.

Providing a brief update on Wednesday evening, RCMP stated: “Please be advised that Mr Taylor has been located unharmed. The public was instrumental in locating him, and we would like to thank them – and the media – for their assistance in this matter.”

Taylor’s information and image will be removed from this article later in the week, as his whereabouts become no longer a matter of public interest.