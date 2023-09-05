Search party organized for missing Curtis Taylor

RCMP in Inuvik say a search party has begun scouring buildings near the town’s hospital for signs of missing Curtis Taylor.

The 37-year-old was the subject of a public appeal by police on Monday. RCMP say Taylor went missing after last being seen leaving the hospital at 11:30pm on Sunday.

In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said they remain concerned for Taylor’s safety and a police dog team had assisted searchers.

“Residents in Inuvik are asked to check their properties and sheds for any sign,” police stated.

RCMP describe him as a 5 ft 11 in man with black hair and brown eyes. He left the hospital wearing a hospital gown and jeans, police stated, and is reported to have a cut on his forehead.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Inuvik detachment at 867-777-1111 or leave a message online.