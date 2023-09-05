Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Search party organized for missing Curtis Taylor

Ollie Williams·
An RCMP handout image of Curtis Taylor.
RCMP in Inuvik say a search party has begun scouring buildings near the town’s hospital for signs of missing Curtis Taylor.

The 37-year-old was the subject of a public appeal by police on Monday. RCMP say Taylor went missing after last being seen leaving the hospital at 11:30pm on Sunday.

In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said they remain concerned for Taylor’s safety and a police dog team had assisted searchers.

“Residents in Inuvik are asked to check their properties and sheds for any sign,” police stated.

RCMP describe him as a 5 ft 11 in man with black hair and brown eyes. He left the hospital wearing a hospital gown and jeans, police stated, and is reported to have a cut on his forehead.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Inuvik detachment at 867-777-1111 or leave a message online.

