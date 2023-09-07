Live: Hay River and Fort Smith wildfires, Yellowknifers head home

The massed return of thousands of Yellowknife residents is entering a second day, while wildfires continue to threaten the communities of Hay River and Fort Smith.

Both Hay River and Fort Smith say they are working on re-entry plans but it is too soon to recall residents, even as recent cooler weather helps the battle against vast nearby fires.

Many hundreds of Yellowknife residents returned to their city by road or air on Wednesday as an evacuation order lifted, but thousands more are still to complete their journeys.

In some cases, evacuees are still waiting for news of their GNWT-provided re-entry flight. Others are relying on commercial air services to operate as normal, while some are setting out on the long drive home from Alberta.

On this page, we’re bringing you updates throughout the day on travel conditions and the fight against the NWT’s wildfires.

Read our quick summary of wildfire threat to get the latest on the fires in less than a minute of reading. And remember to bookmark our homepage for all of our coverage in one place.

Contact us:

If our coverage is helping and you’re able to support us, you can sign up for a small monthly donation that goes directly toward paying our staff.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Yellowknife

7:08 – I did say it looked foggy in northern Alberta today. Here’s a photo from Kate:

“Foggy start to the driving day at High Level. Traffic already starting to roll northward,” says Kate.

7:04 – Radio is so much more relaxed than a 40-minute live Zoom call, I’m just sayin’.

Merril sent this photo to us last night:

“Left Edmonton this morning. Now in Peace River. Far fewer NWT plates than we expected. Traffic briefly held up at the start of Highway 43 because of a house being moved,” Merril wrote.

6:58 – Going live in a moment on our audio live stream and the Cabin Radio app. Good morning!

6:56 – An update on the Yellowknife fires came in fairly late last night. In summary: mop-up and demobilization work on each of the fires around the city continues.

6:39 – What questions do you have for the Mayor of Yellowknife in our live interview at 8am?

6:35 – If you are heading home by road or by air today, please keep us posted. Email any personal travel updates that you’re happy to share.

For people flying home: Did you get a flight notification from the GNWT? How is the travel to the airport and the airport itself? How was the flight, did your bags and pets get on board OK? How is your commercial flight going, was it cancelled or delayed or did it leave on time? What’s the situation at Yellowknife Airport?

For people driving home: Where are you leaving from? Who’s with you? What’s your travel plan? How is gas availability along the way, or accommodation if you need it? How are the highway conditions – the weather, the smoke, the traffic? Any tips for drivers following along behind you?

6:34 – Setting off by road from Alberta? I’m seeing no reports of any disruption on the highways between Alberta and Yellowknife. Traffic cameras in northern Alberta suggest it’s very foggy (possibly smoky) there right now, so be aware of that.

6:32 – Today’s updates come to you from Studio One at Cabin Radio. Our regular morning show returns today! No more video show, we’re back on the main Cabin Radio audio live stream. Get the Cabin Radio app – Android and iPhone versions are available – or tune in online.

I’ll be on the air from 7am with live updates (and excellent music). Mayor Rebecca Alty is in the studio at 8am.

6:28 – Good morning from Yellowknife. Let’s get you home and let’s put some fires out.