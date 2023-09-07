Air Tindi and Canadian North move to resume full YK schedules

Air Tindi is expected to return to its full Yellowknife flight schedule on Friday, while Canadian North says it will do the same on Sunday.

Those moves are not expected to involve the resumption of flights connecting Yellowknife to Hay River, which both airlines ordinarily operate. Hay River is currently the subject of an evacuation order.

On Thursday, Canadian North said its “routes to Yellowknife will resume full passenger and cargo operations as of September 10.”

“Special accommodations have been made to remain flexible with boarding requirements, including identification and pet travel, continuing through the end of September,” the airline stated.

On Facebook earlier this week, Air Tindi wrote: “Over the last several days we have been actively working on repositioning our staff back to Yellowknife to resume flight operations.

“Our regular flight schedule is set to commence on Friday, September 8, barring any further delays in the re-entry plan.”