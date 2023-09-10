Last day of re-entry flights begins, no highway issues on drive to YK

Highway 1 was open with no reports of obstructions or delays as Yellowknifers continued driving home to the territorial capital on Sunday.

As of 8:30am, there had been no repeat of Saturday’s smoke-related highway closure and there were no reports of poor visibility or other incidents.

Highway 7 leading from Fort Liard to BC is also open.

Drivers have been warned over their speed by NWT Fire, which said on Saturday it was considering pulling its firefighters off Highway 1 for their own safety.

The gantry cameras at the north end of the Deh Cho Bridge recorded 1,048 northbound vehicles on Friday, the Department of Infrastructure said on Saturday afternoon, up from 821 on Thursday and 676 on Wednesday. A Saturday figure is not yet available.

Meanwhile, the NWT government says Sunday is the last day on which free re-entry flights from Alberta will operate. Any Yellowknife-area evacuee in Calgary, Edmonton or Leduc hotel accommodation provided via an evacuation centre must check out on Sunday, the GNWT stated on its public safety website.

If you’re an evacuee in Calgary needing a flight to Yellowknife, you need to head to the Radisson Hotel on 36 St NE before 4pm to be taken to the airport and given a flight home. You don’t need to be preregistered.

If you’re in Edmonton or Leduc and have not yet received a call from the GNWT about a flight home, email disasterassistance@gov.nt.ca as soon as you can.