RCMP investigating crash near Niven Lake

RCMP say they are investigating after a man was found trapped in an overturned truck in Yellowknife early Monday morning.

In a press release, police said they received a report of the collision near the Niven Lake access at 4:25am on Monday.

Officers found an overturned truck that was severely damaged after leaving the road and colliding with a rock face, RCMP said. A man trapped inside the vehicle, who was not publicly identified, was extracted and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to police. The incident remains under investigation with help from a traffic collision reconstructionist.

Officers said they responded to several other alleged impaired driving incidents in Yellowknife over the weekend.

RCMP said on Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle that appeared to be “driving erratically.” After failing a roadside test, police said the 34-year-old female driver was arrested and taken to the RCMP detachment where she failed to provide additional breath samples. The woman was given a 24-hour driving suspension and released with a future court date.

Early on Sunday, about three hours later, the RCMP alleges officers saw the same women driving in downtown Yellowknife. She was stopped and arrested a second time for impaired driving.

According to RCMP, the woman provided breath samples at the detachment that indicated her blood alcohol content was more than two times the legal limit. The woman, who RCMP did not identify, is facing charges for impaired driving as well as allegedly driving while under suspension.

RCMP said officers issued a roadside suspension for another driver suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and responded to several other reports of impaired drivers over the weekend.

“Impaired driving continues to be a significant issue in the Northwest Territories and is a preventable cause of injuries and deaths,” the press release stated. “Anyone who suspects a driver is impaired is asked to call 911.”