Barge stuck near Fort Providence due to low water levels

A Marine Transportation Services barge has been stuck in the Mackenzie River near Fort Providence since Saturday due to low water levels.

The Department of Infrastructure told Cabin Radio after the Vic Ingraham vessel became stuck, its crew called for assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Eckaloo. The Canadian Coast Guard, however, “experienced its own operational challenges in the same area” and were unable to help.

Marine Transportation Services, or MTS, is now sending additional crew to Hay River to operate the Edgar Kotoak vessel, the department said. The plan is for that vessel to tow the Vic Ingraham out of the area where it is stuck so it can sail back to Hay River. That is expected to take place later this week.

Once the vessel arrives back in Hay River, the department said it will stay there until the 2024 sailing season as it undergoes maintenance work.

The territory previously said the MV Vic Ingraham sliced its hull on an object while returning to Hay River with empty barges in a marked channel.

The NWT government announced Friday that the final resupply barges destined for Norman Wells and Tulita this summer have been cancelled because of “historically low” water on the Mackenzie River. MTS is now “making alternate plans” to get cargo to the two Sahtu communities.