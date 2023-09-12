Live: Registration opens for South Slave flights home

The GNWT has begun a three-day process of taking names for flights home from Alberta to Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Fort Smith.

Thousands of evacuees are hoping to return home to those communities in the coming days.

Hay River and KFN held off declaring return dates on Monday, saying fire activity nearby was too volatile. Fort Smith has tentatively set a date of September 18 for the general public to return, though that is subject to change if conditions worsen.

The registration window for flights home runs from Tuesday until 8pm on Thursday. No defined flight dates or times have so far been given.

Meanwhile, the return to Yellowknife appears almost complete. Around 466 vehicles were recorded heading north through the Deh Cho bridge toll gantry on Monday, a significant drop from the weekend, with more than 5,000 vehicles now believed to have returned. Evacuee re-entry flights are understood to be concluding in the next day or two.

Live text reporter: Emily Blake in Yellowknife

11:44 – The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority says the Yellowknife Community Counselling Program is open for drop-in and crisis supports.

“If you have questions about managing stress, mood, sleep, or feel you/your family members are struggling, support is available.”

You can contact the community counselling office at 1-867-767-9110 ext. 3, or the child and youth counsellor office at 1-867-767-9110 ext. 41716 or 867-445-6332.

The authority is requesting anyone with access to an employee and family assistance program through their workplace access mental health services through that program before accessing the community counselling program.

Other mental health supports:

NWT Help Line : 1-800-661-0844

: 1-800-661-0844 Kids Help Phone : 1-800-668-6868 or text “CONNECT” to 6868

: 1-800-668-6868 or text “CONNECT” to 6868 Wellness Together Canada : 1-867-585-0445 (adults) and 1-888-668-6810 (youth)

: 1-867-585-0445 (adults) and 1-888-668-6810 (youth) Canada Suicide Prevention Service : 1-833-456-4566

: 1-833-456-4566 First Nation and Inuit Hope for Wellness : 1-855-242-3310 or chat online

: 1-855-242-3310 or chat online Family Violence Crisis Line: 1-866-223-7775

11:30 – The latest update on the Hay River/ K’átł’odeeche/Kakisa/Enterprise fire (SS052) from NWT Fire:

Hot, dry conditions are expected to continue today with a high of 25 degrees and relative humidity of 25 percent. The wildfire agency says that, along with winds from the west, could cause fire activity and growth to the east.

The most eastward finger of the fire grew further overnight, NWT Fire says, reaching the Birch Creek area and getting very close to Highway 5. There is a chance it could reach the highway today. NWT Fire says that along with smoke from planned ignition operations could lead to highway closures.

NWT fire says defences on the west side of the river held through difficult conditions yesterday as well as work on the first finger of the fire on Highway 5, which is closest to the river and Riverwoods Estates. It says “significant burned area” around the reserve’s most populated area is providing some protection against the approaching wildfire.

11:21 – NWT Fire has issued a reminder that the risk for wildfires across the territory remains high. So if you must have a fire to cook or keep warm, make sure to keep it under control and stir-soak-repeat to make sure it’s out.

“We all need to take responsibility, avoid fires where we can, and if we must have a fire make sure we aren’t the cause of a bigger problem. We cannot afford to have any more human caused fires!”

Fire bans remain in place for the South Slave and North Slave regions. That includes fireworks and bear bangers (unless in an emerency).

9:16 – From Ollie: The Town of Hay River had hoped to attach dates to its re-entry plan in an update by 8pm last night, but town council said they were delaying the announcement due to “volatile” wildfire conditions.

9:12 – From Simona: Some residents of Fort Simpson have worried that low water levels could mean this year’s ferry service ends soon. The mayor said that’s just a rumour but the season could be interrupted if there’s no rain in the next two weeks.

9:09 – Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s emergency preparedness minister, toured several NWT communities affected by wildfires yesterday, and spoke to reporters about disaster funding assistance.

9:07 – Morning all. We have a few stories on our front page this morning if you haven’t already checked them out.

9:01 – This is very rude of me as I only just got here, but I’m going to hand you over to Emily Blake for the next little while. Back shortly!

9:00 – Traffic heading home to Yellowknife appears to have peaked at the weekend.

The Deh Cho bridge toll gantry figure for northbound traffic was 466 on Monday, down from 1,097 on Saturday and 731 on Sunday. That’s actually the lowest figure in a week, so it’s fair to say the vast majority of Yellowknifers who left by car are now back (though I realize there are still some people either making their way home or holding off, for various reasons).

8:56 – By the way, the territorial state of emergency has been extended until at least September 18. This doesn’t have any bearing on any return dates for communities and, in all probability, has zero impact on your life. Carry on.

8:54 – Good morning! It’s a sunny but still kinda smoky Tuesday in Yellowknife. If you’re from Hay River, KFN or Fort Smith and want a flight home from Alberta, registration is open. Go fill out the form.