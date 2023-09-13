Live: South Slave essential workers begin returning

Essential workers in some South Slave communities are heading home after a month-long evacuation ahead of the expected return of all residents in the days ahead.

Hay River has set a tentative date of Sunday, September 17 for residents to come home. Fort Smith’s council has floated a date of Monday, September 18 for its residents’ return.

Live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Yellowknife

9:50 – Meanwhile, a fresh set of Manitoba firefighters is heading out to work on the fire around Hay River.

9:46 – The latest NWT Fire outlook for the Yellowknife fires says there’s “high potential for active fire behaviour” on Wednesday, and you can expect widespread smoke throughout the day.

If you’re driving, expect crews on the road between km 280 and Yellowknife.

For fire ZF085, crews are “starting the pumps around values at risk in the vicinity of Defeat Lake today,” NWT Fire said.

9:34 – RCMP say they’ll join municipal enforcement in patrolling school zones and bus routes as Yellowknife’s students head back to school, police said in a press release just now.

9:22 – Flights to bring home residents of Yellowknife seniors’ facility Avens begin today, according to a press release the group issued yesterday.

“We have scheduled the repatriation exercise to take place from Wednesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 16,” Avens wrote. “To achieve this, we will be utilizing four separate daily charters during this repatriation period.”

8:59 – When it’s safe to do so, please do send photos from trips you’re making home across the NWT.

This photo of a black bear in the vicinity of Enterprise yesterday comes from semi-professional wildlife photographer Wiley Wolfe, whose work you can follow on Instagram.

8:43 – Hay River’s Diamond Jenness Secondary School says it’ll have a “soft start” familiarization day on September 22, then classes resume on September 25. The same applies to Princess Alexandra School and Harry Camsell School.

8:38 – Our wildfire latest page is current as of late last night. Daily updates on the fires around Yellowknife are no longer being issued, so that page now focuses entirely on the South Slave.

8:30 – Things to read this morning if you’re biding some time in Alberta, settling in with a coffee at a desk in Yellowknife, nestled in the passenger seat on the long drive home or dreaming of the first tee in Wekweètì:

8:19 – It is a really smoky morning, not just in Yellowknife but also in Hay River, Fort Smith and across large parts of northern Alberta. Expect visibility issues if you’re driving. I’ve asked the GNWT for an update on Highway 2 and Highway 5 access and conditions for those essential workers looking to go home by car.

8:13 – Good morning! If you’re an essential worker heading home today, safe travels. Send us updates as you go.