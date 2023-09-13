Arctic Inspiration Prize ceremony set for Whitehorse

The next Arctic Inspiration Prize awards ceremony will take place in Whitehorse in spring 2024.

In a Wednesday press release, Arctic Inspiration Prize organizers said the ceremony will take place during the Arctic Indigenous Investment Conference in the Yukon capital on May 7, through a partnership with the Yukon First Nation Chamber of Commerce.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with this year’s award winners from the North, in the North,” chamber of commerce president Michelle Kolla was quoted as saying.

The usual host city for the ceremony is Ottawa.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 awards, which include a $1-million prize for one team and up to $500,000 for four teams. There is also a youth prize, with seven youth-led teams able to win up to $100,000 each.

The deadline for nominations is February 5, 2024.

“With $3.7 million up for grabs, we can’t wait to see what innovative ideas northerners put forward this year,” Wally Schumann, chair of the prize’s charitable trust, was quoted as saying.

“There are no ideas too big or too small, and I especially want to challenge youth from across the North to seize this opportunity to make your dreams come true.”