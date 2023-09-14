Yellowknife’s community showcase will take place on September 21

Yellowknife will celebrate residents’ return with its annual community showcase, which is now scheduled for Thursday, September 21.

The showcase involves local non-profits taking up tables at the city’s multiplex gym.

From 6pm to 8pm that night, you’ll be able to cruise from non-profit to non-profit, learning about the services available and possible opportunities to help out.

If your group wants to book a table, you can visit the city’s website for details.

“Local non-profit organizations offering leisure, health, education, and active living opportunities will be featured at this event,” the city stated in a news release.

“This is a great chance for residents to register for programs or leagues, sign up to volunteer, and learn about the various services and opportunities available. For community organizations, this is a way to recruit new members or volunteers, and to share information.”