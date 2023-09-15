Live: Parts of Highway 1 closed over wildfire threat

Highway 1 between Jean Marie River and the Highway 3 intersection remained closed on Friday morning because of a wildfire threat.

A fire in the vicinity of the Redknife River burned across the highway on Thursday. The closure doesn’t affect the route between Alberta and Yellowknife, but does affect any traffic hoping to reach the South Slave from the Dehcho or BC.

Meanwhile, registration for re-entry flights from Alberta to Hay River and Fort Smith has been extended until 5pm on Friday.

The extension was understood to be at least partly driven by a suspected cyberattack that disrupted access to the NWT government’s website on Thursday.

Live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Yellowknife

9:29 – A reminder that we’re expecting Hay River’s town council to meet today, with an expectation that the re-entry timeline for residents could be finalized immediately afterward. (At the moment, Sunday is still a tentative date rather than a final one.)

9:23 – Gladys Norwegian has shared photos of the Redknife River fire from last night.

“There was no barricade anywhere to indicate that the road was closed driving towards Fort Simpson,” she wrote on Facebook. “We found ourselves caught in a fire between Redknife and Morrisey Creek. Luckily it wasn’t for long, but what a hair-raising experience.”

8:47 – This morning, Emily has a detailed report speaking with multiple evacuees who were pregnant at the time they were ordered to leave. In interviews, they described challenges in the following weeks that ranged from the frustrating to the horrifying.

8:36 – As of 8:30am, there was no update to Highway 1 between Jean Marie River and the Highway 3 intersection over night. It looks like a wildfire crossed the highway near the Redknife River on Thursday. Here’s the GNWT highway conditions map, which we always recommend as the last word in such things.

Note that the current highway closure doesn’t affect the road route from Yellowknife to Alberta or vice versa, or the road home for any South Slave essential workers unless you’re trying to get there via the Dehcho.

8:33 – Morning! What a world, eh. What a world.