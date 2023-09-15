Five youths arrested over thefts in Fort Simpson

Police in Fort Simpson say five youths were arrested after “a string of break-and-enters to commercial properties and thefts.”

RCMP say break-ins at businesses in the village took place between August 26 and September 9. Three break-and-enters, three other reports of theft at properties and “a mischief to a vehicle” were all linked, police said investigators had concluded.

“Through the investigation, the Fort Simpson RCMP were able to identify and arrest five local youth in relation to these incidents,” read a Friday news release.

Four of those people have “entered into a youth diversion program that will keep the youth out of court while still being held accountable for their role in these incidents,” RCMP stated.

“The fifth youth declined to participate in this program and is facing charges related to their involvement in the incidents.”

None of those involved were publicly identified, as is ordinarily the case regarding youth offenders.

“The RCMP is committed to using community-based extrajudicial diversion programs when appropriate,” police stated.

“The programs ensure that youth involved in criminality are held to account, given the opportunity to understand the impact of their actions, and to learn from mistakes.

“The Fort Simpson RCMP would like to thank the businesses and residents involved for their willingness to participate in this program.”