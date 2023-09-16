What’s the latest on South Slave evacuee flights home?

Flights carrying Hay River evacuees home from Alberta are set to depart on Sunday, with Fort Smith flights leaving the following day.

That information was contained in letters issued by the GNWT to evacuees in Alberta in recent days.

So what happens if you registered for a flight but haven’t heard yet?

“All evacuees who are pre-registered will be called and given individual instructions,” a territorial government spokesperson said by email on Saturday.

“Calls are well under way. If you have not received a call yet please be patient. If you are concerned, you can email disasterassistance@gov.nt.ca and make us aware of your situation.”

Sunday flights home will repatriate Hay River evacuees staying in Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, High Level, Edmonton and Calgary, the NWT government stated.

Hay River formally reopened to residents on Saturday, with the neighbouring Kátł’odeeche First Nation due to open at 9am on Sunday. As of 1pm on Saturday, Fort Smith had given a tentative date of Monday but had yet to finalize that.

Enterprise evacuees have been told transportation home will be arranged at a later date.