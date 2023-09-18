New fire east of Tulita is ‘no cause for concern,’ NWT Fire says

A new wildfire burning three kilometres east of Tulita is not a threat to the community, the NWT’s wildfire agency says.

Fire VQ054, reported to be naturally caused, was identified on Friday. Flames and smoke from the fire have been highly visible from the Sahtu community of around 500 people.

Tulita residents have spent most of the summer feeling some sort of wildfire threat.

Cabins outside Tulita were destroyed by a wildfire in early July as the Sahtu region experienced record-shattering heat, with some Elders and children evacuated at the time as a precaution.

Fire VQ006, first identified at the end of June, has been burning farther to the east of Tulita for most of the summer since.

Fire VQ054 and Tulita are seen in a wider Sentinel-2 image from September 17, also showing fires VQ006 (top right) and VQ009 (bottom).

This time, NWT Fire stated on its website, crews have “made good progress” against VQ054.

“With current weather conditions, type of fuel in the area, as well as crews’ continued worked on this fire, there is no threat to the community,” the agency stated.

In a Sunday evening message on Facebook directed at Tulita residents, NWT Fire added: “Fire behaviour has already begun to decrease and will continue to do so through the night. Tomorrow will see lower temperatures and higher relative humidity. That, along with west winds, will push the fire away from the community.

“There is also a chance for precipitation over the fire tomorrow, which will further reduce its behaviour. Fire crew and aircraft will resume their work on this fire tomorrow morning.

“We know the smoke looks scary, but the situation continues to be monitored and there is no cause for concern.”