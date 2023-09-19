Fort Simpson RCMP investigate video that appears to show assault

RCMP in Fort Simpson say they are investigating after receiving a complaint related to an apparent assault captured on video.

The video, which has been circulating online, appears to show multiple young people assaulting a young woman at a park in the community.

In the minute-long clip, other people can be seen who appear to take little action to intervene.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl Matt Halstead said in an email to Cabin Radio that the video is “not believed to have captured the entirety of the incident,” though police did not elaborate on what may have been missing.

Halstead said everyone involved is under 18 years old and officers have spoken with guardians, social services and the village’s school as part of their response.

He said no charges have currently been laid and an investigation is ongoing.