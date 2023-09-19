Ingraham Trail crash injures three, one seriously

One person is reported to have suffered “potentially life-altering injuries” after a car left the Ingraham Trail north of Yellowknife on Monday, RCMP say.

An overturned vehicle could be seen by the side of the road near Madeline Lake on Monday evening.

RCMP said they were summoned by a call advising police that one person was still trapped inside. Arriving at the scene, police said, officers and firefighters “determined that there had been three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision.”

“All three of the occupants suffered injuries in the collision that were not considered to be life-threatening, but all three occupants were transported to the hospital,” police stated in a Tuesday press release, adding: “RCMP later learned that one occupant was reported to have serious and potentially life-altering injuries as a result of the collision.”

RCMP said the incident remains under investigation, stating that “alcohol and distracted driving are suspected to be factors.”

If you have information about what took place, RCMP ask that you call the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or leave a tip online.