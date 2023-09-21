Possible fibre line damage hits South Slave telecoms, again

Internet and phone services are either slow or unavailable in some South Slave communities, a fault believed to be associated with possible fibre line damage.

Without specifying a cause, Northwestel said on social media that “network issues” were affecting internet access in Jean Marie River, phone service in Fort Smith, and both phone and internet in Hay River.

In an internal memo on Thursday, the NWT government said Northwestel had “reported a potential fibre cut” affecting those communities.

“Services are completely unavailable in Jean Marie River, Services in Fort Smith and Hay River are degraded and intermittent,” the GNWT memo stated.

Northwestel said on X (formerly Twitter) its technicians were investigating. The company has been approached for more information.

In August, a communications blackout lasting five days – triggered by wildfire damage to the nearby fibre line – significantly complicated efforts to evacuate and protect communities as wildfires approached.

The cause of any damage this time around was not immediately clear.