NWT Tourism encourages restaurants to apply for $10K grants

The body representing the NWT’s tourism interests is urging restaurants hit by the summer’s wildfires and evacuations to apply for a $10,000 grant.

The Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund is available to businesses across Canada as well as the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Restaurants qualify if they lost revenue through a natural disaster in the past year, had been open for at least half a year, have three or fewer locations and 50 or fewer employees per location.

Applicants must have had revenues of less than $3 million per location in the past year.

The next round of applications closes on September 29, NWT Tourism said in an email to members on Thursday morning. More details are available on the fund’s website.

The fund is a partnership between DoorDash and the Global Entrepreneurship Network, a charity that says it operates in 200 countries.