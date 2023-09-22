NWT premier to meet Conservative leader by video

NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will meet for 30 minutes on Friday afternoon.

The meeting will take place by video link, according to a summary of political engagements issued by the territorial government earlier in the week.

“Topics to be covered during the call include the NWT’s wildfire situation and the territory’s infrastructure priorities,” a spokesperson told Cabin Radio.

Cochrane met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month at the height of the territory’s wildfire crisis, having used a visit to a Calgary evacuation centre to express frustration that calls for northern infrastructure supports had fallen on deaf ears.

“We’ve been asking for the same infrastructure – roads, communications that people in Canada take for granted – for decades,” she said at the time.

The premier later said Trudeau had made “specific commitments,” improvements to road infrastructure among them.

Poilievre spent time in the Yukon at the start of the week but has yet to make a public stop in the Northwest Territories as Conservative leader.

Trudeau’s last major visit to Yellowknife came in 2017, though he spent time with NWT wildfire evacuees in Edmonton last month.

NDP leader Jagmeet Sinigh visited Yellowknife last year and various wildfire-hit NWT communities earlier this summer.