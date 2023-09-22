Northwestel working to repair South Slave fibre line

Northwestel says customers in the South Slave should expect more disruption on Friday as technicians try to repair another damaged fibre line.

On Thursday, the company said “fire-related damage to fibre infrastructure in the South Slave area” had hit phone and internet services in Jean Marie River, Hay River and Fort Smith.

Work to repair that fibre line began on Thursday evening and is expected to take until 8:30pm on Friday, a Northwestel spokesperson said by email.

Customers in Enterprise, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith, Hay River, High Level and Jean Marie River are told they may “experience disruptions to their internet services for up to three hours” while technicians work on the fibre line.

This week’s outage follows one in August that lasted for days at the height of the NWT’s wildfire crisis. Fire damage to the fibre line took out almost all connectivity, complicating efforts to evacuate and protect South Slave communities.