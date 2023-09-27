Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

On Wednesday, you park for free in downtown Yellowknife

Ollie Williams·
A green bag covers parking meters in downtown Yellowknife on September 3, 2019
A file image of a green bag covering parking meters in downtown Yellowknife on September 3, 2019. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Parking on Yellowknife’s downtown Franklin Avenue will be free all day on Wednesday, September 27.

Meters downtown are being sponsored by NT & NU Lotteries, which occasionally places green promotional bags over meters and covers residents’ costs for a day.

“NT & NU Lotteries would like to welcome everyone back home and celebrate our resilience and community spirit,” the organization stated in a press release.

Look for the green bags to know which spots are available.

“Please be advised that parking laws are still in effect,” the press release added.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

© 2017-2023 506992 NWT Ltd, operating as Cabin Radio. Proudly owned and operated by Yellowknife residents.