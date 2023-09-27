On Wednesday, you park for free in downtown Yellowknife

Parking on Yellowknife’s downtown Franklin Avenue will be free all day on Wednesday, September 27.
Meters downtown are being sponsored by NT & NU Lotteries, which occasionally places green promotional bags over meters and covers residents’ costs for a day.
“NT & NU Lotteries would like to welcome everyone back home and celebrate our resilience and community spirit,” the organization stated in a press release.
Look for the green bags to know which spots are available.
“Please be advised that parking laws are still in effect,” the press release added.