On Wednesday, you park for free in downtown Yellowknife

Parking on Yellowknife’s downtown Franklin Avenue will be free all day on Wednesday, September 27.

Meters downtown are being sponsored by NT & NU Lotteries, which occasionally places green promotional bags over meters and covers residents’ costs for a day.

“NT & NU Lotteries would like to welcome everyone back home and celebrate our resilience and community spirit,” the organization stated in a press release.

Look for the green bags to know which spots are available.

“Please be advised that parking laws are still in effect,” the press release added.