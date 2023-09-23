GNWT launches grants for truth and reconciliation

The NWT government is launching grants of up to $2,500 to help Indigenous governments and communities run National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events.

The territory has recognized September 30 as a statutory holiday since 2022.

The first Orange Shirt Day was created in 2013 by Phyllis Jack Webstad. Her first memory of arriving at a residential school in 1973 was being stripped of her clothes and, most painfully, a brand new orange shirt given to her by her grandmother.

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called on the federal government to recognize the day as a statutory holiday. Ottawa did so in 2021.

In a Friday news release, the territorial government said grants of up to $2,500 would “support Indigenous governments, and Indigenous organizations and communities to plan and deliver National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events in locations across the Northwest Territories.”

You can apply after events have taken place. Applications are accepted until October 31.

Visit the GNWT’s website for more information.