NWT’s newly introduced e-bike rebate program sells out

The NWT’s Arctic Energy Alliance has maxed out its new e-bike rebate program, with almost 100 rebates provided.

In a system introduced on April 1, anyone in the territory who bought an e-bike could claim 50 percent of the cost, up to a maximum rebate of $750.

The program arrived a year after the NWT government initially committed to looking into the idea of sponsoring the purchase of bikes that use electricity to help their users get around – particularly useful if you need a hand going uphill.

“We still have a few applications in process but we anticipate the final number of e-bike rebates provided will be 92, with a total rebate value of $67,528.50,” Arctic Energy Alliance executive director Mark Heyck told Cabin Radio by email. That suggests the average rebate was around $734.

The alliance is a GNWT-funded non-profit that offers rebates and other incentives to help residents pay for energy-saving or emissions-reducing purchases, like home insulation, energy-efficient appliances or electric vehicles.

Heyck said the e-bike rebates’ opening six months had proved “a massive success,” but added that whether the program returned would be up to the NWT government.

“The uptake was beyond our expectations and it’s wonderful to see so many people opting for a GHG-free mode of transportation,” Heyck wrote.

“I know a few people who are now leaving their cars at home and opting to use their e-bikes instead.”