City of Yellowknife lifts municipal fire ban

The City of Yellowknife has lifted a ban on open-air fires within the municipality.

The city announced Monday afternoon that the ban, which has been in place since July 12, would be lifted immediately.

Burning is now permitted in approved fire pits in Yellowknife. The city said burning in an unapproved pit could result in a fine.

The city said it will continue to monitor weather and environmental conditions and its fire division may re-issue a fire ban at any point if risk increases.

“We strongly urge residents to be fire safe and practice fire safety at all times, burn responsibly and ensure your fire is cold before leaving,” the city wrote in a media advisory.

According to NWT Fire, fire danger is forecast to be high in Yellowknife on Monday, medium on Tuesday and low on Wednesday. It said heavy smoke in the city over the past weekend was largely from wildfires in Alberta, having been pushed by strong winds from the south and west.