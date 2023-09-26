Drivers speeding near fire crews an ongoing issue, RCMP say

RCMP in Hay River say there continue to be issues with drivers speeding past areas where fire crews are working.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP said they stopped two drivers travelling at excessive speeds on Highway 1 on Sunday. They said both instances occurred in areas where there were signs advising drivers to reduce their speed, as fire crews were working.

In the first case, police allege the driver was travelling 162 kilometres per hour in a 90 kilometres per hour zone. Police said the driver was given a court date.

In the second case, only ten minutes later, police allege they caught another driver travelling 140 kilometres per hour in a 90 kilometres per hour zone. Police said they issued that driver the maximum fine for speeding.

“Speeding is a significant contributor to serious traffic collisions, including those that result in serious injury or loss of life,” the RCMP press release stated. “There is no justification for traveling at reckless speeds and doing so in the presence of fire fighters is even more egregious.”

Earlier this month, RCMP warned of an “alarming uptick” in excessive speeding on Highway 1 as some drivers headed north after the evacuation order for Yellowknife and surrounding areas was lifted.

NWT Fire subsequently raised concerns about drivers speeding in areas where fire crews were working along Highway 1 and Highway 3.