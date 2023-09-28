Boolesque cancelled due to evacuation interruption

The organizers of Boolesque say this year’s show won’t go ahead due to the disruption caused by Yellowknife’s evacuation.

Boolesque, one of several burlesque shows held in Yellowknife, began in 2018, showcasing spooky and titillating performances on the stage at the city’s Top Knight bar.

The show is one of the hottest tickets in town, routinely selling out in minutes.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday morning, organizers of the Halloween-themed burlesque show said Yellowknife’s recent three-week evacuation meant they are “unable to confidently provide the same quality and calibre of show this year that our community has come to know and love.”

But they told people not to “let the blood run cold just yet,” as more was in store at a later date. No further details were immediately available.