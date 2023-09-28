National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events in the NWT

On this page, you can find details of events happening across the Northwest Territories that honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In 2023, that day – Orange Shirt Day – falls on a Saturday. Many businesses and institutions will also mark the day on Monday, October 2.

The day honours children who never came home and residential school survivors, their families and their communities.

To add an event to this page, email us. Please include any details you have and a link to a webpage or Facebook page about the event if you know of one.

Events are shown by community. Details shown are a summary of those published by event organizers.

Aklavik

Friday, 11:15am-4pm: Meet at the Moose Kerr School main door for a community walk, followed by a barbecue, jigging, a drum dance and lunch at the Sittichinli Recreational Complex.

Behchokǫ̀

Friday, 2pm: A community walk begins at Elizabeth Mackenzie School, followed by a culture hour at the Kǫ̀ Gocho Centre’s youth centre from 4pm and a youth craft night at the Tłı̨chǫ Wellness Centre from 6pm. Snacks and water are available at the end of the walk.

High Level

Saturday, 2:30-5:30pm: A walk begins at the High Level Native Friendship Centre at 3pm, following an opening prayer at 2:30pm. The walk is followed by speakers, a prayer song and drummers, then a bannock and stew supper and a drum dance.

Inuvik

Saturday, 12-4pm: Wear orange and gather at Ingamo Hall from 12pm for a march to the Midnight Sun Complex, which will be followed by a kids’ carnival. Bring a dozen cupcakes for your chance to win prizes.

Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Hay River

Friday, 10am: The Hay River Métis, Kátł’odeeche First Nation and West Point First Nation invite residents to ring the bell at the Kátł’odeeche First Nation.

Friday, 11am: A flag-raising and Walk for Reconciliation will begin at Hay River’s fire hall, including ceremonial drumming.

Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation and Fort Simpson

Saturday, 11am-3pm: A walk from the rec centre is followed by a potluck at 12pm, a best traditional dress competition at 1pm and a drum dance at 2pm.

Ndılǫ, Dettah and Yellowknife

Saturday, 2-8pm: A gathering will be held by the Yellowknives Dene First Nation at the Ndılǫ gym. A feeding-the-fire ceremony and speakers will be followed by a sharing circle, feast and drum dance.

Whatì

Friday, 3pm: A feeding-the-fire ceremony and community walk will start from Mezi Community School. Orange shirts will be available, with hot chocolate and hot dogs donated by the Whatì Community Store.