Hay River drops municipal fire ban

The Town of Hay River ended its fire ban on Friday, months after originally instating the ban during the NWT’s summer of intense wildfires.

“The local fire ban has been lifted. Please be safe with campfires,” the town stated on Facebook. “Have a safe long weekend.”

Fort Smith and Yellowknife similarly ended fire bans of their own in recent days as the weather finally turns, with many areas experiencing rain, cooler temperatures or both.

Showers are in Hay River’s forecast for most of the week ahead.

An NWT government-imposed ban across the North Slave and almost all of the South Slave has also been terminated.