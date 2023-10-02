Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Police ask for help to find Fort Smith woman missing from YK

An RCMP handout image of Tanya Harry.

Police in Yellowknife are asking the public for help to find 38-year-old Tanya Harry.

She has not been seen since Thursday, September 28 near the Discovery Inn in Yellowknife, according to a report filed with RCMP on Sunday.

“Harry has not had contact with her friends or family and has missed a number of scheduled appointments,” police said in a news release.

Harry is about 5 ft 7 in, police said, with black hair and brown eyes.

While she is from Fort Smith, police said she was in Yellowknife for appointments and had been expected to remain in the city for a number of days.

Police said attempts to find her have been unsuccessful and asked anyone with information on where she might be to call the detachment at 867-669-1111.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.

