Woman reported missing is found ‘safe and sound’

RCMP in Yellowknife say a 38-year-old woman reported missing on Sunday has now been “located safe and sound.”

The woman – a Fort Smith resident who had travelled to Yellowknife – had not been seen since Thursday, police reported on Sunday, and had missed a number of scheduled appointments.

At the time, RCMP said attempts to find her had been unsuccessful.

However, after police issued a public appeal, they said the woman had been found and was safe.

“This result was directly related to the media coverage and the RCMP would like to thank the media for their assistance,” a police statement issued on Monday noted.