Health services mostly normal after evacuations, authorities say

The NWT’s health authority says its services have returned to normal in Yellowknife and Fort Smith after both communities faced weeks-long evacuations in August and September.

In an update on Friday, the health authority said residents of those places can expect services that are “back to normal capacity.”

In Yellowknife, elective surgeries are due to resume on Tuesday. The labour and delivery unit is now open and the health authority says all patients and extended care residents have returned.

In Fort Smith, long-term care residents are back at the Northern Lights Special Care Home.

Some residents in both communities may still be waiting for appointments to be rebooked if they were disrupted by the evacuations.

Hay River’s health authority, which is a separate entity, said last week that most services at the town’s health centre were back to normal.

Public health and community counselling in the town remained limited as of last week, but most other services were expected to be operating normally by the start of October.