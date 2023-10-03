Applications open for latest round of on-the-land funding

An NWT funding program that issued more than $1 million in on-the-land grants last year has opened its 2024 application window.

If you’d like to receive NWT On The Land Collaborative funding for a project happening next year, you have until November 3, 2023 to apply.

Projects have to take place in the NWT. You can apply as an individual but if you do that, you’ll need an organization to give you a letter of support and act as “the administrative host for the grant,” the collaborative said in a press release.

The collaborative said it wants to fund projects that connect people to their land, cultures, languages and traditions, build partnerships and community capacity, and are sustainable.

The minimum funding request is $1,000. There is no maximum.

Last year, the collaborative says it gave a total of $1.17 million to 62 projects.

“We have deliberately kept our criteria broad, placing few limitations on eligible projects or the application process,” the press release stated.

“We want applicants to be able to create and implement projects that make sense for them.”

Advisors are available to answer questions and discuss project ideas. For more information, visit the NWT On The Land Collaborative website.