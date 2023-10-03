A lotto ticket bought in Yellowknife just won $50,000

A Western 6/49 ticket bought in Yellowknife won $50,000 in Saturday’s draw, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation says.

The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus, WCLC’s website stated, adding that it was sold somewhere in Yellowknife, though the precise store is never specified.

Saturday’s draw numbers were 1, 5, 25, 28, 35, 41 and bonus 9.

Nobody matched all six numbers.

Western 6/49 tickets expire a year from the draw date, so there’s no wild rush – if this was your ticket, you have until the end of September 2024 to claim your prize.