Netflix show holding auditions for Inuit actors in YK, Inuvik

A TV show to be filmed in Iqaluit next year is holding auditions for Inuit performers in Yellowknife and Inuvik this week.

Casting director Jesse Griffiths said by email auditions are taking place in Yellowknife at the Baker Centre from 10am-8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 3-4. No appointment is required.

Auditions in Inuvik are scheduled to take place at the Inuvialuit Communications Society’s offices on Friday and Saturday, October 6-7, according to the casting firm’s website.

Other sessions were previously held in Ottawa, Kuujjuaq, Winnipeg and Rankin Inlet.

A description of the show, created by Inuit duo Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, reads: “A young Inuk mother wants to build a new future for herself, but it won’t be easy in her small Arctic town where everyone knows your business.”

A list of characters being cast is available online. They range in age from seven to 70.

Griffiths says the show is expected to air on Netflix, CBC and APTN.

“This is a paid opportunity,” he wrote. “No previous acting experience is required.”