GNWT says it has signed $750K deal with Canada Council for the Arts

The NWT government says it will appoint a full-time arts advisor after receiving $750,000 over three years from the Canada Council for the Arts.

The new position will “provide on-the-ground assistance and help build local capacity for grant application and jury assessment processes,” the territorial government said in a Tuesday press release.

Another chunk of the money will create a new program “with a focus on meeting the needs of Indigenous community organizations outside of Yellowknife.”

Few details about that program currently exist. The GNWT says it will roll out in 2024.

“We are building on the community conversations that the Canada Council has had over the years with members of the northern and Indigenous arts and cultural sector,” council director and chief executive Michelle Chawla was quoted as saying.

“I am excited for this co-delivery partnership to make funding available across the North, while also nurturing meaningful relationships that enable those involved to thrive on their own terms.”

Canada Council representatives held meetings with artists in Yellowknife and Inuvik last year.

At the time, staff said they were “developing a strategy for the North, by the North, as opposed to asking the North to adapt to how [the south] thinks things should be done.”