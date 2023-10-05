Fund for political science students renamed to honour Haylee Carlson

A scholarship awarded to NWT students of political science, journalism and law will change its name to honour the late Haylee Carlson.

Haylee, who worked at the NWT legislature’s office of the clerk, passed away in 2020 at the age of 37.

This week, the legislature and the Yellowknife Community Foundation said the existing Legislative Assembly of the NWT Fund would become the Haylee Carlson Memorial Legislative Assembly Fund.

“Haylee was integral in establishing the fund in 2014, and the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly is proud to rename the fund in Haylee’s memory,” a press release stated.

Scholarships are available to people who’ve lived in the NWT for at least 10 years and are pursuing post-secondary studies in political science or related fields like public policy, law, political research, journalism and public administration.

The next application intake will be in April and May 2024.

“We are deeply honoured to rename this fund in honour of Haylee. We look forward to awarding scholarships to individuals in the field of political science who exemplify the enthusiasm, dedication and passion for work and life that clearly Haylee lived in hers,” said Laurie Gault, chair of the Yellowknife Community Foundation.