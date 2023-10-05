Inuvik RCMP seek 45-year-old over hospital break-in

Police in Inuvik say they need the public’s help to find a 45-year-old man accused of breaking into and stealing from the town’s hospital.

RCMP say they believe Michael Clifford Rilling is “evading arrest” after the incident, which police say was reported on September 28.

“Rilling is from Inuvik and police believe that he may be hiding in the community,” RCMP stated in a Thursday news release.

He is described by police as being 6 ft 2 in tall.

What is alleged to have been stolen was not specified by police.

RCMP asked anyone with information to contact the Inuvik detachment at 867-777-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.