Man wanted over Inuvik hospital break-in is arrested

Police in Inuvik say they have now found and arrested a 45-year-old man accused of breaking into and stealing from the town’s hospital.

RCMP earlier said Michael Clifford Rilling was “evading arrest” after the incident, which police say was reported on September 28.

Police issued a Thursday appeal for the public’s help in finding him.

On Friday, RCMP said in a brief update: “Michael Rilling was located and taken into custody.”

What is alleged to have been stolen was not specified by police. None of the accusations against Rilling have yet been tested in court.